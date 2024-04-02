KCR shedding crocodile tears to gain votes in LS polls: Sridhar Babu

PEDDAPALLI: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday said while farmers are facing crop losses due to a natural calamity, the opposition BRS was politicising the issue to garner support ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media here, he said the government would extend all possible support to the farmers, who had lost their crops due to lack of irrigation water or unseasonal rains. “The BRS chief neglected farmers during his 10-year term as chief minister but is now shedding crocodile tears to secure Lok Sabha seats,” Sridhar Babu added.

The minister added that the Congress was prioritising the welfare of farmers and was taking steps to ensure that irrigation waters reach the farms even in tail-end areas. He criticised the previous BRS government for not providing irrigation waters to the Manthani constituency even though the Kaleshwaram project was constructed in the segment.

The minister also attacked the BRS over its alleged involvement in the phone-tapping case and said that Kadiyam Kavya had resigned from the party while citing the corruption allegations against pink party leaders.