Revanth accuses BJP, BRS of plotting to lower his image

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the BJP and BRS of collectively conspiring to lower his dignity by polarising votes in Kodangal Assembly constituency, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth, who represents Kodangal in the state Legislative Assembly, accused the BJP of provoking communal strife in Kodangal for electoral advantage.

“If something goes wrong, Krishna — Vikarabad railway line will not be implemented, Kodangal Cement Factory will not become a reality, Narayanapet and Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme will be halted, and national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme will not be given,” Revanth said. Some of these projects were recently sanctioned.

The chief minister was addressing his constituents from Kodangal after holding mandal level coordination meetings with the party’s mandal level leadership. Leaders from all the seven mandals in Kodangal participated in the meeting also attended by Congress Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha candidate Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy.

Keen to secure a huge mandate from Kodangal which comes under the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha segment, Revanth held a detailed meeting with the local leadership, patiently hearing their grievances.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth sought to know why he should be defeated in the election. “Is it due to giving special funds which would have not even been sanctioned in some 100 years? Would Kodangal get water and employment if someone else wins from the segment?” Revanth asked. He appealed to his constituents to give a majority of at least 50,000 votes in the constituency.

“Irrespective of where I am and what I am, my heartbeat is Kodangal,” Revanth said, maintaining that he chose to contest only from Kodangal, even when he had the opportunity to select any other constituency. He recounted that he has sanctioned a medical college, engineering college, veterinary college, nursing college, degree college as well as `100 crore to lay roads to tandas within 100 days of coming to power.

He asked Kodangal constituents to not fall for the false illusions created by BJP leaders.

Coming down heavily against BJP Mahbubnagar candidate DK Aruna, Revanth said that she succeeded in the post of BJP vice president for herself but failed to get national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy project.

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not doing anything for the Kodangal region in the last 10 years. “Will Modi become a king of the moon if people vote for him one more time?” Revanth asked.

“Should Congress be defeated for passing a resolution and releasing funds to undertake a caste census to ascertain the BC population? Should Congress be defeated for giving free bus travel to women, for giving free electricity up to 200 units, for providing LPG cylinders at `500, for sanctioning Indiramma houses?” Revanth asked. He appealed to the people to reject the conspiracies against him.