MANU University to offer law courses in Urdu medium

HYDERABAD: The vice-chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, on Monday, announced that the institution will be offering law courses in Urdu medium from the academic year 2024-25. Currently MANUU offers BA LLB (Hons), MA in Legal Studies, LLM with 6 specialisations and PhD (Law) programmes.

These courses will be now available in Urdu medium and the last date to submit an online form for these programmes is May 20, 2024. However, applications for MA in Legal Studies course can be submitted till June 30. The V-C said that interested candidates can visit www.manuu.edu.in.