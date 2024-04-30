Telangana, Andhra spar over Krishna water distribution

HYDERABAD: While Telangana sought an allocation of 789.8 tmcft out of the total 811 tmcft of Krishna water allocated to undivided Andhra Pradesh, the AP requested the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal not to disrupt the project-wise allocations already in place. Both sibling states presented their pleas before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 (KWDT-2) on Monday.

In its Statement of Case (SoC), Telangana argued that Andhra Pradesh had saved 291 tmcft of water out of its total allocation of 512 tmcft and requested the Tribunal to allocate the saved water from AP to the state’s ongoing projects. Additionally, Telangana requested an allocation of another 238.4 tmcft for ongoing projects like SLBC (40 tmcft), Kalwakurthy LIS (53 tmcft), Nettempadu LIS (25.4 tmcft), PRLIS (90 tmcft) and Dindi LIS (30 tmcft). Telangana also sought 9 tmcft for the Jurala project, as proposed by KWDT-2.

The state emphasised the need for additional water in Krishna, citing Andhra Pradesh’s diversion of Godavari water to the Krishna delta. However, AP argued that KWDT has no jurisdiction over the waters available due to the Godavari diversion.

As the Union government referred further terms of reference (ToR) to the existing Tribunal under Section 3 of the Inter State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956, the Tribunal directed both Telugu states to file SoCs and replies. Thus, both states filed their SoCs on Monday.