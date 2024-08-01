Mucherla to be Hyderabad's ‘fourth city’: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced plans to develop Mucherla as the “fourth city” in the capital region after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. Stating that it will be a destination for investments, entertainment, sports and academia, he claimed that the “fourth city” would be the future of Hyderabad.

Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly, Revanth said, “We will establish a wonderful city by constructing a world-class skill development university and sports university, building an international cricket stadium and developing medical facilities to convert Mucherla into a health hub. It will become a destination for investment, health, education, skill training, international cricket tournaments, employment opportunities and golf clubs.”

The government will relocate the National Academy of Construction to Mucherla, the chief minister said, adding that the administration would extend Metro Rail and MMTS connectivity to the “fourth city”.

While Hyderabad and Secunderabad have evolved gradually, the Cyberabad region experienced an IT boom. Along the same lines, the Congress government is planning to expand and develop Mucherla.

The chief minister said his government will bring a comprehensive policy for agriculture, industry, excise, energy and various other sectors. He said they are working on connecting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to agriculture for better results.

Emphasising the apathy toward sports excellence at the international level, he noted that despite India’s vast population of 140 crore people, the country’s Olympic aspirations are limited to a single bronze medal. He said that he has already spoken to the BCCI about setting up an international cricket stadium in the city.

Later in the day, the HCA president thanked Revanth for making the announcement to set up an international stadium in the city on 100 acres of land.