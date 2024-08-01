Telangana BJP president G Kishan launches helpline for farmers deprived of loan waiver

HYDERABAD: BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday launched a helpline- 8886100097 to collect information of farmers who did not receive the crop loan waiver benefit. The BJP will support such farmers, the Union minister said.

Addressing a meeting here, Kishan said that though the Congress claimed before the 2023 Assembly elections that it would waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh, after coming to power, it put several conditions for the benefit. “The Congress failed to implement the crop loan waiver even eight months after coming to power,” he alleged, adding that the waiver was not implemented in several villages and farmers were being branded ‘defaulters’ by banks.

Kishan said that the BJP would also collect information about the farmers whose loans were not waived. “The BJP would fight on their behalf,” he said. There were several doubts in the minds of farmers over the implementation of crop loan waiver, the Union minister said.

He alleged that the state government also failed to implement the Rs 500 bonus for paddy. The “Congress hoodwinked not only farmers, but also youth, BCs, minorities and women”, the BJP state chief alleged. He claimed that the Congress failed to implement its assurance of increasing the allocations from 6% to 15% to students in the Budget and said that there was not much progress regarding the assurance given by the ruling party on Dharani portal. The job calendar for unemployed youths was not announced and the old pension system was not revived, Kishan alleged

Major transformation of Secunderabad railway station

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) later, Kishan wrote: “The Secunderabad railway station is undergoing a major redevelopment to transform it into a state-of-the-art facility. This Rs 719 crore project aims to provide passengers with a modern and convenient travel experience. The new station will feature a multi-level car parking complex spanning five floors, 26 lifts, 32 escalators, and 2 travelators for easy movement within the station. Additionally, a food court and other amenities will enhance the passenger experience”.