Body of 75-year-old eaten by stray dogs discovered in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A 75-year-old woman was discovered dead after she was allegedly attacked by stray dogs at Sevalal tanda in Mustabad mandal on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, family members of the victim, Pitla Laxmi, found her body in the shed where she used to live by herself. A portion of Laxmi’s stomach was eaten by the dogs, sources said. Meanwhile, locals thrashed a stray dog in the area believing it to be responsible for the attack.

Some people have expressed doubts over reports of the dog eating the victim’s stomach and urged the administration to increase security measures.

Learning of the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot and began the investigation.