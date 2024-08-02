Processing of over 25 lakh LRS applications to start this week in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The processing of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications will commence this week across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), and gram panchayats in Telangana. The state government has received 25,70,706 applicants.

Of this over 25 lakh applications, a whopping 3.58 lakh are from HMDA limits, 1.06 lakh from GHMC limits, over 13 lakh from municipal corporations and municipalities, 1.35 lakh from UDAs and six lakh from gram panchayats. Once the applications are approved, landowners can obtain building permissions, secure bank loans and sell the properties.

To date, around 4,28,000 applications have been processed, of which 22,941 have been rejected, 2,21,983 marked ‘with shortfalls’ and 60,213 approved. This has generated Rs 96.83 crore for the state exchequer. The LRS application process will be fully online to ensure simplicity and transparency.

District collectors will supervise the application processing, except in GHMC and HMDA areas, where the respective commissioners will monitor progress and take the help of district collectors as needed.

A special drive will be started in the first week of August to complete field verification within three months. Awareness programmes will be conducted at district, mandal, and municipality levels to inform LRS applicants, and help desks will be established at offices of the collector, ULB and UDA.