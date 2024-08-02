Processing of over 25 lakh LRS applications to start this week in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The processing of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications will commence this week across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), and gram panchayats in Telangana. The state government has received 25,70,706 applicants.
Of this over 25 lakh applications, a whopping 3.58 lakh are from HMDA limits, 1.06 lakh from GHMC limits, over 13 lakh from municipal corporations and municipalities, 1.35 lakh from UDAs and six lakh from gram panchayats. Once the applications are approved, landowners can obtain building permissions, secure bank loans and sell the properties.
To date, around 4,28,000 applications have been processed, of which 22,941 have been rejected, 2,21,983 marked ‘with shortfalls’ and 60,213 approved. This has generated Rs 96.83 crore for the state exchequer. The LRS application process will be fully online to ensure simplicity and transparency.
District collectors will supervise the application processing, except in GHMC and HMDA areas, where the respective commissioners will monitor progress and take the help of district collectors as needed.
A special drive will be started in the first week of August to complete field verification within three months. Awareness programmes will be conducted at district, mandal, and municipality levels to inform LRS applicants, and help desks will be established at offices of the collector, ULB and UDA.
The regularisation process involves three scrutiny and approval levels for plot regularisation and four for layout regularisation. A transparent online tool designed by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) will streamline the LRS application process, ensuring systematic procedures involving both the Irrigation and Revenue departments to prevent the regularisation of plots and layouts in water bodies or government lands.
The CGG has completed system-based filtration of prohibitory property data from the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and Dharani, matching it with LRS application survey numbers.
Field verification by multidisciplinary teams, including revenue inspectors, Irrigation AEs, and town planning supervisors, will address applications related to objectionable lands and other restricted categories. Following field verification, applications will progress through two more scrutiny levels before final approval or rejection.
For layout applications, verification will be conducted by additional collectors (local bodies) in districts, city planners and directors of planning in GHMC and HMDA, and additional collectors (Local Bodies) for gram panchayats. Final approvals will be granted by the HMDA or GHMC commissioner, or district collectors, depending on the area.
Each cluster to be assigned a unique number
LRS applications will be clustered by survey number and village, with each cluster assigned a unique number for efficient fieldwork and inquiries. Applications involving prohibitory properties will result in auto-generated shortfall letters to inform applicants, who can then resubmit with additional documents. Resubmitted applications will undergo further scrutiny and processing.