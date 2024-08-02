Telangana cabinet approves job calendar, sops to state’s sportspersons

HYDERABAD: The state cabinet has approved a job calendar for annual government job recruitments. The job calendar will be presented in the Assembly on Friday for discussion and granted statutory status.

The cabinet, which met on Thursday, also approved revised estimates of Rs 437 crore for completing the right and left canals of the Gouravelli project. It also okayed sourcing 15 tmcft of Godavari water from the Mallannasagar project. Some of this water will be used to fill Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

The Cabinet approved allocation of 600 sq yd each in Hyderabad to sportspersons Esha Singh, Nikhat Zareen and Mohammed Siraj. It also okayed Group-1 level jobs to Zareen and Siraj.