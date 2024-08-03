ACB raids office of Sangareddy sub-registrar on corruption allegations

SANGAREDDY: The Anti Corruption Bureau conducted a search at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Sangareddy on Thursday following corruption allegations. The raids were conducted based on reliable tip-off.

During the searches, the officials seized 50 suspicious documents and are examining these documents to determine if they comply with regulations.

During the raid, the officials observed a person throwing Rs 1 lakh out of the window. The team seized the money and are investigating who tried to discard it.

Additionally, the ACB discovered that officials at the office were charging excessive fees per document and demanding large sums (lakhs) for registration of documents.

When the ACB began investigating, document writers at Kandi village near Sangareddy district registrar’s office immediately shut their shops and left. ACB officials reviewed records throughout the night and interrogated both office staff and registrants.

According to sources, the officials seized cash and 50 suspicious documents. Further action will be taken based on legal advice regarding these documents.

The raid has caused significant concern among employees and document writers at the office.