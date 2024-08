HYDERABAD: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said that the previous BRS government concealed details of Off-Budget Borrowings (OBB).

“If these off-Budget borrowings were included then the state crossed the stipulated Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) limits,” a CAG report on state finances for the year ending March 31, 2023 said.

It said that the government may pronounce a specific reform path for removal of such indirect borrowings within a timeframe, as recommended by 15th Finance Commission.

The CAG report said that considering the OBB of Rs 1,18,629 crore and other liabilities, which are being serviced out of the state Budget, the ratio of debt to GSDP would be 35.64%, which is 10.64% above the set target of 25% as per the TSFRBM Act. This is also 5.94% above the limit (29.70%) prescribed by the 15th Finance Commission.

The total OBB of Telangana can be assessed as Rs 1,18,629 crore at the end of March 2023. Taking into account OBB of Rs 1,18,629 crore at the end of March 2023, the total outstanding liabilities of the state would work out to Rs 4,68,166 crore (Rs 3,49,537 crore+ Rs 1,18,629 crore). The ratio of total outstanding liabilities to GSDP would be 35.64% (Rs 4,68,166 crore on GSDP of Rs 13,13,391 crore) which is far above the target prescribed by 15th Finance Commission (29.70%) including OBB.

This indicates that some of the major funding sources of the government’s crucial socioeconomic schemes/ projects are beyond the oversight and control of the State Legislature. “Audit recommends that the state government may fully disclose all the details of OBBs in the Budget documents as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission,” the report said.

The CAG observed that the greater reliance on market borrowings by the government in recent years led to increased committed liabilities on interest payments. Consequently, interest payments have grown by nearly 73% during the past five-year period 2018-23 from Rs 12,586 crore to Rs 21,821 crore. The interest payments as a percentage of Revenue Expenditure have been continuously increasing.

Apart from this, the government facilitated interest payment of Rs 8,696 crore for the loans taken by seven institutions. These interest payments are relatable to OBB, the CAG said.