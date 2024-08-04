Centre allocates Rs 7,394 crore for NH works in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Union government has allocated Rs 7,394.31 crore for works on ongoing and new National Highways in Telangana in 2024-25.

According to the Demand for Grants of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Rs 4,894.31 crore has been allocated for the ongoing works costing Rs 5 crore and above and Rs 2,500 crore for all new works yet to be sanctioned.

However, there is no specific allocation for Regional Ring Road, which the state government considers very crucial for the development of Telangana. Sources said that the funds for this project will be released under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme.

In this allocations, funds have been allocated for ongoing projects in Hyderabad. The Centre has allocated Rs 112.10 crore for construction of flyover at BHEL junction, Rs 78 crore for construction of six-lane elevated corridor at Uppal and Rs 58 crore for four-lane flyover at Amberpet X Road, Rs 27.22 crore for six-laning of the road from Aramghar to Shamshabad.

The Union government has also allocated Rs 1.5 crore for the construction of an iconic hybrid cable-stayed and suspension bridge across the Krishna River on NH-167K. The cable bridge is being constructed on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. Another Rs 1.5 crore has been set apart for the upgradation to a four-lane road with paved shoulders at the iconic bridge.

The Union government allocated Rs 42 crore for the construction of four Animal Under Passages (AUP) along with approaches between Nirmal and Khanapur of NH - 61.