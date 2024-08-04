Telangana HC to hear suo motu PIL on sand mining

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has taken cognisance of rampant illegal sand mining in Bichukunda mandal, Kamareddy district, by converting a letter from an advocate, into a suo motu PIL.

The letter, addressed to the chief justice, highlighted the widespread illegal mining activities, particularly in the Khadgam-Shetlur suburbs.

In his letter, A Prakash, president of the bar association of Bichkunda mandal, alleged “collusion” among the police, RTO, and Mineral Development Corporation officials with those involved in illegal mining.

This unlawful activity has reportedly resulted in a significant loss of revenue for the state, which was estimated at Rs 20-Rs 30 lakh per day. The illegally excavated sand is being transported and sold to neighbouring states, he wrote.

Further, there have been instances where the private security hired by the sand mafia attacked police personnel whenever they intercepted lorries smuggling sand.

The letter said that the permission granted by the previous BRS government for sand mining in six quarries in the Khadgam-Shetlur suburbs had expired long ago. It alleged that although over 30 lakh cubic meters of sand has been mined, TGMDC officials, in collusion with the sand mafia, recorded only 18 lakh cubic meters.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the state government to take immediate steps to halt the illegal sand mining. Additionally, the letter requested installation of CCTV cameras at strategic points to monitor and curb illegal operations.

The principal secretaries of the Mines and Geology, Revenue, Home and Transport departments, TGMDC managing director, the district collector and superintendent of police of Kamareddy, the assistant director of mines, Kamareddy, and the tahsildar of Bichukunda mandal have been listed as respondents in the PIL.