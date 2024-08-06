Eight cooling towers of KTPS demolished after six decades of service

KHAMMAM: As many as eight cooling towers of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) were demolished using implosion technology in Palvoncha town on Monday.

Built between 1965 and 1978, the towers were demolished by a Jaipur-based company as they had outlived their utility. The demolition works began in January 2023 and the process was taken up in two stages.

In the first phase, four towers about 102 metres high and in the second phase, four towers about 115 metres high were demolished by 30 company members who executed the demolition works.

Pertinently, these eight towers provided 720 MW power for six decades and became outdated in December 2019 after which the officials closed the towers.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to utilise the area after the demolition of these towers.