Telangana Congress MP urges government to tackle drug smuggling over drug abuse

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana too was seriously affected due to drug use to a certain extent, Congress Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi requested the Union government to shift focus to tackling “drug trade”, instead of focusing on “drug abuse”. He asked the Centre to take effective measures to prevent smuggling or illegal trafficking of drugs into the country.

The MP made these remarks during a “special mention” in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Referring to the recent drug hauls by law-enforcing agencies at various locations across the nation, Anil Kumar said: “Drug abuse leads to serious health issues such as heart and lungs diseases, cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, etc. The serious issue of drug abuse is to be handled seriously. There is a need for strategic change in policing drug abuse. I urge the government to take stern and stringent action against the drug traders so that the drugs do not enter the country.”