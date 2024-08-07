CM Revanth Reddy making fraudulent deals in US, says BRS

HYDERABAD: The BRS accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of signing fraudulent investment deals in his ongoing trip to the US.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, BRS leader Manne Krishank questioned the legitimacy of Walsh Karra Holdings with whom the CM signed an agreement for an investment of Rs 839 crore to benefit women in Telangana.

He claimed that Walsh Karra Holdings was incorporated only four months ago with just two directors, each holding 50 shares. Krishank expressed doubts about the capacity of the owner of a ‘struck-off’ company to invest in the state. He said that there were no financial statements regarding the company.

Krishank alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy signed a deal with a fraudulent company, Godi India, during his visit to Davos. He pointed out that inflated cost estimate of Rs 1.5 lakh crore was made for the Musi project and a lookout notice was issued against the company, Meinhardt, which is handling the project.