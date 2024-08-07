Controversy erupts over Telangana’s new local criteria for MBBS admissions

KTR expresses concern

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concerns about the potential injustice to Telangana students. “The eligibility criteria for nativity fixed by the government is raising several doubts. As Hyderabad has reputed educational institutions, students from other states would come to Hyderabad for studies. With the new guidelines, all of them would become locals and Telangana students, who studied in other states, would become non-locals,” the BRS working president wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Rajanarasimha countered these concerns, stating that the previous BRS government’s GO 114 on July 5, 2017, had similar provisions and that the Congress government is continuing these rules. He clarified that the new GO 33 aligns with the existing policies and that students who studied four consecutive years in combined AP would be considered locals.

Meanwhile, A Sandeep, a student from Mahabubabad district, said there was no issue with the amendment in the NEET admission of 2024-25 and there is no shortfall of MBBS seats. “I am happy to say it’s good for the local students. However, if any student moved to another state for Intermediate, it would cause trouble for them,” he said.

Ch Swathi, a student from Kumurambheem Asifabad district, said: “I completed my school education here and moved to Hyderabad for Intermediate. Both districts are in Telangana, so GO 33 does not affect my NEET admission. I secured an All India Rank 2,40,000 in NEET 2024-25. The new guidelines are not an issue for me, but they might pose problems for those who studied in other states.”

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Registrar Dr S Sandhya told TNIE: “GO 33 is intended to determine local and non-local categories and will not affect seat allocation. We have already issued a notification for Undergraduate Medical and Dental course for the academic year 2024-25 under the Competent Authority Quota in government and private medical and dental colleges affiliated to the KNRUHS.”