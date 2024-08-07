GHMC identifies over 27,000 chronic mosquito breeding sites in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A total of 27,600 chronic mosquito breeding sites have been identified within the Greater Hyderabad limits, contributing to the rising cases of dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases in the twin cities.

Locked houses are the most prevalent breeding sites, with nearly 9,680 identified, followed by construction sites (6,370), open plots (6,157), cellars (4,634) and function halls (767).

According to GHMC records, 758 dengue cases have been reported up to August 6 this year. However, the actual number could be higher as many patients receive treatment at private and corporate hospitals, which are not always reported.

Malkajgiri circle has the highest number of mosquito breeding sites in locked houses with 894, followed by Alwal (845), Gajularamaram (713) and Santosh Nagar (625). For construction sites, Gajularamaram leads with 641 sites, followed by Alwal (568) and Serilingampally (567). In terms of open plots, Malkajgiri circle tops with 886, followed by Chandanagar (787) and Gajularamaram (549). For cellars, Chandanagar leads with 523, followed by Amberpet (469) and Serilingampally (436).

GHMC authorities said they are carrying out targeted anti-mosquito operations across colonies, focusing on locked houses, function halls, low-lying areas, open plots, cellars and construction sites. They are implementing all necessary precautions for effective surveillance and control of mosquito breeding and the spread of vector-borne diseases.