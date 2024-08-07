GHMC identifies over 27,000 chronic mosquito breeding sites in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A total of 27,600 chronic mosquito breeding sites have been identified within the Greater Hyderabad limits, contributing to the rising cases of dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases in the twin cities.
Locked houses are the most prevalent breeding sites, with nearly 9,680 identified, followed by construction sites (6,370), open plots (6,157), cellars (4,634) and function halls (767).
According to GHMC records, 758 dengue cases have been reported up to August 6 this year. However, the actual number could be higher as many patients receive treatment at private and corporate hospitals, which are not always reported.
Malkajgiri circle has the highest number of mosquito breeding sites in locked houses with 894, followed by Alwal (845), Gajularamaram (713) and Santosh Nagar (625). For construction sites, Gajularamaram leads with 641 sites, followed by Alwal (568) and Serilingampally (567). In terms of open plots, Malkajgiri circle tops with 886, followed by Chandanagar (787) and Gajularamaram (549). For cellars, Chandanagar leads with 523, followed by Amberpet (469) and Serilingampally (436).
GHMC authorities said they are carrying out targeted anti-mosquito operations across colonies, focusing on locked houses, function halls, low-lying areas, open plots, cellars and construction sites. They are implementing all necessary precautions for effective surveillance and control of mosquito breeding and the spread of vector-borne diseases.
Preventing and eliminating breeding sites is crucial, as control measures become less effective once mosquito larvae mature into adults. The GHMC has increased surveillance citywide and urged residents to eliminate discarded containers, tyres and plastic bottles, which are common breeding grounds.
Health camp on August 15
Currently, scattered rains are causing temporary water stagnation points. Anti-Larval Operations (ALO) are underway at all identified breeding sites, and fogging activities are being conducted in areas with positive cases and slums. Health camps will be held until August 15 in 495 identified colonies that are hotspots for mosquito-borne diseases, in coordination with the Medical and Health Department and other relevant agencies. Pyrethrum space spray is being applied to every positive case house and the surrounding 50 houses.
The GHMC has deployed 2,751 volunteers from educational institutions and trained them to raise awareness and combat dengue fever as part of the student-led “Join the Fight Against Dengue” programme.