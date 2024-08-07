Poor condition in Warangal ITI keeps students away

WARANGAL: Students at the state-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Warangal have been avoiding attending classes of late reportedly due to the poor conditions of their classrooms and workshops.

In fact, the situation is such that even the faculty is also reluctant to take classes, fearing that the leaking roof may cave in due to rains. Students are calling for better infrastructure and construction of a new building.

College convener and principal M Chander told TNIE: “As many as 14 classrooms and five workshops are in a dilapidated condition. We are worried that the equipment and machines could be damaged due to leakage from the ceiling during rains.”

According to the faculty, funds were sanctioned in 1957 for the college building to come up on a nine acre parcel of land. The institute was established in 1959.

Despite proposals to authorities concerned for conducting repairs to the college building in 2018 and 2022, nothing was done. In 2018, the School Education department inspected the college.