Challenges in cybercrime constantly evolving: Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau

HYDERABAD: Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Shikha Goel inaugurated a cutting-edge cyber forensics lab at the GITAM School of Technology on Wednesday.

The newly established lab, equipped with the latest technology, aims to enhance the institution’s capabilities in cybersecurity research and consultancy.

Speaking on the occasion, Goel said, “The challenges in cybercrime are evolving, and we must equip ourselves with the necessary skills and knowledge to combat these threats.”

Noting that cybersecurity is an important field in today’s growing digital landscape, she encouraged the BTech students to utilise the facility for groundbreaking research.

The lab features two comprehensive digital forensic workstations and houses 60 systems with advanced graphics cards. The facility is equipped with a TX1 forensic duplicator and an educational licence for 30 users for three years.