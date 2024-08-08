CM Revanth Reddy signed MoU with benami firm of his brother: BRS

HYDERABAD: Pooh-poohing the claims of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the state was getting huge investments during his ongoing tour of the US, the opposition BRS on Wednesday accused the Congress of fooling the people by signing MoUs with shell companies.

BRS leader Manne Krishank posted on X: “The person holding MoU with CM Revanth is Harsha Pasunuri, benami of Anumula Jagadishwar. Swachh Bio was incorporated just 15 days ago by Revanth garu’s brother. Here are pictures of Harsha, Jagadish and CM Revanth. The Rs 1,000 crore announcement is Fraud, Its all a Family Business.”

Responding to this, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on X: “Shell companies & Scamgress tactics to fool people in the name of investments. Early this year in Davos, it was Godi and now it’s SwachhBio that was incorporated by brother of CM Revanth less than a month ago! This is just the beginning. Brace for many more. Great expose Krishank (sic).”

Earlier, speaking to reporters here, Krishank alleged that Revanth signed a deal worth Rs 1,000 crore with Swachh Bio, a two-week old company allegedly owned by the CM’s family, raising concerns about family rule and nepotism.

He claimed that Swachh Bio’s first director is Vedavalli Sivananda Reddy, who runs a bar in Uttar Pradesh and the second director is Anumula Jagadish Reddy, Revanth’s brother. He pointed out that neither of them was present during the MoU signing.

He stated that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs indicated Swachh Bio was established in July, questioning how such a new company could secure a Rs 1000 crore deal. “Revanth is exploiting state resources to benefit his family. While one brother Kondal Reddy is in Australia, two brothers Jagadishwar and Revanth are in US, another, Tirupathi Reddy, is celebrating birthday here by defacing the city with his birthday posters,” he alleged.