Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation urges dog feeders to register

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged people dedicated to feeding street dogs to register themselves with the civic body through a link or QR code. This voluntary registration process aims to foster a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals while ensuring the well-being of street dogs.

By registering, street dog feeders would partner with GHMC in identifying suitable feeding locations away from public areas, thereby reducing human-animal conflicts. Additionally, registered feeders will receive essential information on responsible feeding practices, animal welfare guidelines and opportunities to participate in sterilisation and vaccination drives.

Street dog feeders play a crucial role in identifying unsterilised dogs, which is essential for population control and preventing the spread of rabies. The GHMC encourages feeders to report such dogs for timely sterilisation and vaccination.

To achieve maximum impact, the GHMC has requested all animal welfare organisations to support this initiative by encouraging street dog feeders to register. Both GHMC and street dog feeders can create a safer, healthier and more compassionate city for both humans and animals.

