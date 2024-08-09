Charles Schwab picks Hyderabad for first tech centre in India

HYDERABAD: Charles Schwab Corporation, a global leader in financial services, has chosen Hyderabad as the prospective location for its first Technology Development Centre in India.

This decision was a result of discussions between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior Charles Schwab executives Dennis Howard, Rama Bokka and others at the corporation’s headquarters in Dallas.

The chief minister and the IT minister committed to guiding Charles Schwab through all necessary formalities for establishing their presence in Hyderabad, ensuring swift access to the necessary talent for a rapid ramp-up. Schwab’s executives expressed confidence and enthusiasm and appreciated the proactive support from the government as a promising indicator of a successful collaboration.

Charles Schwab is currently awaiting final approvals for announcing details of its upcoming centre and to delegate a team to India for officially establishing the Schwab Technology Centre in Hyderabad.