Jangaon CI, SI booked for assaulting advocate, husband

JANGAON: Cases were filed against the Jangaon circle inspector (CI) and a sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly manhandling a woman advocate and her husband in the police station premises on August 5. The incident was reported on Thursday.

The CI and SI were identified as L Raghu and Thirupathi, and the woman advocate was identified as Kavitha Gaddala.

Kavithe alleged that on August 5 she went to register a case on her client’s petition to Jangaon police station. However, the CI refused to file the case and abused them in filthy language and added, “Meeru advocates aithey yentra.”

Following this, the SI and constables confiscated their phones, grabbed her husband’s collar and started beating the couple severely. Kavitha alleged that the officers warned them not to move from the place after her husband fell unconscious.

“The male police personnel touched my hands and body despite being a woman advocate and humiliated us in public,” she said.

Meanwhile, the couple approached the West Zone DCP Raja Mahendra Naik and lodged a complaint on Wednesday evening. The DCP has ordered an enquiry into the matter.

Transfer orders issued

Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Ambar Kishor Jha issued a transfer order of accused officials and a head constable B Karunakar on Thursday evening hours. Meanwhile, Damodar Reddy will take over as Station House Officer (SHO) of Jangaon Police Station.

It was reported that cases were registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2) and 79, r/w 3(5) of the BNS against the accused officials.