Aurum Equity to set up $40 mn green data centre

HYDERABAD: Aurum Equity Partners has decided to invest $400 million in phases to build a next-generation AI-powered Green Data Centre in Hyderabad. The company made an announcement to this effect after a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at Palo Alto in California on Friday.

This strategic decision builds on their initial plan to invest $50 million announced last year. The company has now decided to establish a 100 MW cutting-edge AI-powered data centre designed to cater to both hyper scalers and enterprises, with a total investment of $400 million.

Speaking after the meeting, the CM said: “We are happy that Aurum has decided to build an AI-powered Green Data Centre, which will create many new jobs in Hyderabad.”

Aurum Equity Partners CEO and Chairman Venkat Bussa said: “Our next-generation data centre framework is designed to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban India. This initiative will make government services such as e-Seva, e-Payment, and e-Education accessible to all, supporting our mission to connect every corner of the nation.”