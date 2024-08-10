Stone quarry blasts damage houses, crops in Telangana village

HYDERABAD: Villagers of Katakshapur, Mohammed Gouse Palle and House Buzurg bordering Mulugu and Hanamkonda districts are living in constant dread as the blasts in the three stone quarries surrounding their villages are posing a threat to lives, damaging houses and crops and polluting the air.

Katakshapur villagers speaking to TNIE said that the 60 double-bedroom houses that were allocated during the BRS regime are in dilapidated condition due to the large-scale explosions in the quarries.

Farmers alleged that the powerful explosions from the quarries are producing deafening sounds and dust, damaging the crops in the villages. M Rajesh, a resident of Mohammed Gouse Palle said that the residents often refrain from stepping out of their homes when the blasts occur. He alleged that the district administration and mining authorities had turned a blind eye to quarries.

The revenue officials from Athmakur and Mulugu admitted that the quarries are being operated near agriculture fields and residential areas. Though they received several representations from residents and farmers to shut them down, they don’t have a legal right to do it and can only be seized by The District Mines and Geology Department, added the revenue officials.

When TNIE contacted Mulugu district collector T S Divakara, he said that he did not receive any complaints from the villagers about the quarries. He added that action will be taken if any irregularities are found. Hanamkonda district collector was not available when contacted by TNIE.