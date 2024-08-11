Karimnagar govt hospital in Telangana breaks state record, tops oral surgery table

KARIMNAGAR: The dental wing of the Karimnagar Government General Hospital claimed to have performed record-level oral surgeries from February 2022 to July 2024 under Ayushman Bharat scheme, standing first in the state for the same.

Doctor Vade Praveen Reddy said that 1,064 dental surgeries were performed in a 30-month span, including plastic surgeries for the underprivileged people.

He said that except oral cancer, all types of dental surgeries accounting to Rs 9,48,500 were performed so far. Besides this, awareness about dental care among patients is being created.

Vade Praveen also appealed for people to avail the services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to reduce their financial burden. Meanwhile, the Nampally Area hospital and the Ramagundam Government General hospital have performed 74 and 68 dental surgeries respectively.