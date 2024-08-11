Zoetis Inc. announces expansion of its capability centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Zoetis Inc., the global leader in animal health, on Saturday announced the expansion of its capability centre in Hyderabad. The expanded centre is scheduled to open in September 2024 and create hundreds of new jobs.

The announcement was made during a meeting between representatives of Zoetis, the world’s largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said: “We are delighted with Zoetis’ decision to expand their Capability Center in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have cultivated in Telangana, where businesses can grow and innovate. Zoetis’ investment in futuristic technologies aligns with our vision of making Hyderabad a global hub for advanced technologies and life sciences.”

Keith Sarbaugh, Chief Information Officer, Zoetis Inc., said that Hyderabad was the ideal location for Zoetis India Capability Center, offering a wealth of talent and an incredible life sciences innovation ecosystem. “Our decision to expand our Hyderabad centre underscores our commitment to investing in the future of animal health and technology innovation,” Sarbaugh said.

Anil Raghav, vice president and head, Zoetis India Capability Center, said that by leveraging the world-class talent available in Hyderabad, the centre will drive innovation and pioneer transformative advancements, ensuring sustainable growth and a competitive edge for Zoetis worldwide, while contributing to the development of the region.

Standford Byers may collaborate with state govt

The delegation from Telangana also met senior representatives of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University to explore collaboration in healthcare innovation, education and skill development.

The delegation discussed various areas of mutual interest, including partnerships in establishing the upcoming Young India Skill University and Life Sciences University in Telangana. The discussions also revolved around integrating Stanford’s biodesign innovation process into the state’s academic and healthcare ecosystems.