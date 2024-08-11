Zoetis Inc. announces expansion of its capability centre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Zoetis Inc., the global leader in animal health, on Saturday announced the expansion of its capability centre in Hyderabad. The expanded centre is scheduled to open in September 2024 and create hundreds of new jobs.
The announcement was made during a meeting between representatives of Zoetis, the world’s largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu.
Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said: “We are delighted with Zoetis’ decision to expand their Capability Center in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have cultivated in Telangana, where businesses can grow and innovate. Zoetis’ investment in futuristic technologies aligns with our vision of making Hyderabad a global hub for advanced technologies and life sciences.”
Keith Sarbaugh, Chief Information Officer, Zoetis Inc., said that Hyderabad was the ideal location for Zoetis India Capability Center, offering a wealth of talent and an incredible life sciences innovation ecosystem. “Our decision to expand our Hyderabad centre underscores our commitment to investing in the future of animal health and technology innovation,” Sarbaugh said.
Anil Raghav, vice president and head, Zoetis India Capability Center, said that by leveraging the world-class talent available in Hyderabad, the centre will drive innovation and pioneer transformative advancements, ensuring sustainable growth and a competitive edge for Zoetis worldwide, while contributing to the development of the region.
Standford Byers may collaborate with state govt
The delegation from Telangana also met senior representatives of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University to explore collaboration in healthcare innovation, education and skill development.
The delegation discussed various areas of mutual interest, including partnerships in establishing the upcoming Young India Skill University and Life Sciences University in Telangana. The discussions also revolved around integrating Stanford’s biodesign innovation process into the state’s academic and healthcare ecosystems.
During the discussions, the team from the Stanford Byers Center, led by Anurag Mairal and Josh Makower, presented a letter to the chief minister expressing keen interest in collaborating with the Government of Telangana.
In his letter, Makower said that Telangana government’s focus on developing a large medical device industry that provides high-value employment opportunities for the people of the state is clear from the ongoing support of medical device education, innovation and manufacturing.
The chief minister expressed his vision for the collaboration, stating, “Telangana is at the forefront of innovation and industry in India. By partnering with global leaders like Stanford Biodesign, we aim to equip our youth with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector. This collaboration will not only benefit our state but also contribute to the global community by developing innovative healthcare solutions.”
The meeting also discussed knowledge exchange programmes, joint research initiatives and the possibility of establishing a satellite centre for Stanford Biodesign in Telangana.
CM invites Ram Charan to create buzz in Telangana
After his meeting, Revanth took to X (formerly twitter) and posed: “Ram Charan, who has spent over 40 years working with many top companies, CEOs and boards, shaping global business ideas and trends, was highly enthused with the government’s plans for Telangana. As a key influencer in America, with practical experience with world’s top corporations, including Toyota, Bank of America, Key Bank, Novartis, Yildiz Holdings, UST Global, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Matrix, Prof Ram known for cutting through complexity of running a business in fast changing environment to uncover core business problems, gave us several interesting ideas to ponder and implement (sic)”.
He added: “I invited Ram Charan, who has coached more than a dozen leaders who went on to become CEOs, and has authored more than 30 books, to visit Hyderabad and to harness his massive influence to create greater buzz about Hyderabad and Telangana”