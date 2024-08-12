Konagala becomes Dharani association president, accuses BRS govt of inhumane treatment of operators

HYDERABAD: TPCC spokesperson Mahesh Konagala was elected as Telangana Dharani Employees Association honorary president during a meeting comprising state and district level office-bearers of Dharani operators here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh said that while the families of Dharani operators were poverty-stricken during the BRS regime, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family looted lands using Dharani as a tool.

Claiming that Dharani operators were not paid salaries for 11 months during BRS rule, he said that the Congress cleared their salaries, which were pending for nine months, after forming the government. “While the state allotted a sum of Rs 29,000 for each Dharani operator per month, they were paid just Rs 12,000,” Konagala said.

He also accused the previous BRS government of being inhuman while noting that families of Dharani operator were not supported in the event of deaths. He also alleged that the staff were not sanctioned maternity leaves. He said that he would bring the issues of Dharani operators to the notice of state government.