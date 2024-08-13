Robbins TBM to provide bearings for SLBC project in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: After a meeting with Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Robbins Tunnel Boring Machines Manufacturing Company agreed to provide main bearings and other spare parts for completion of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project.

The minister visited the company in Ohio, US on Monday and discussed the SLBC tunnel project. Robbins Group EO Lok Home demonstrated the advanced construction machinery used for tunnel excavation to the minister.

During his visit, Venkat Reddt asked Lok Home to provide bearings and other cutting spare parts as soon as possible for tunnel excavation in SLBC project.

Venkat Reddy assured that the government will make payment within 40 days through green channel. After the discussions with the minister, the Robbins Group agreed to provide the required bearings and other spare parts.

Venkat Reddy said that within the next two months, the bearings and other spare parts will be brought to Chennai by ship and from there they will be sent to the work area.