Telangana govt mulls policy on desilting irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: The state government is believed to be actively exploring ways to revive key irrigation projects built on Krishna and Godavari rivers, while simultaneously eyeing opportunities to generate revenue through management of accumulated silt.

The desiltation plan comes as the accumulated silt adversely impacts the storage capacity of irrigation projects.

According to sources within the government, the cost of extracting one cubic metre of silt is substantial, and the need for extensive land to store the silt adds to the complexity of the issue.

Additionally, the state lacks the necessary technology for large-scale dredging, further necessitating the involvement of private entities. By leveraging private sector expertise, the government plans to streamline this process and maximise the benefits.

Manure from silt

Conversely, another solution involves converting the remaining soil from the sediment, after sand extraction, into nutrient-rich manures to be distributed to farmers, on the heels of the Mission Kakatiya programme.

Sources informed that the state may offer private agencies to sell the sand in the process of silting, providing them with the opportunities to generate revenue while ensuring that the government receives a share as per the market rates.

As previous methods of desilting procedures are proven to be financially burdensome, this could turn a significant environmental and logistical challenge into a source of income if it becomes a reality, sources in the government said.

A huge challenging

Notably, the studies conducted by the Irrigation department found that Godavari’s turbidity is relatively higher than that of Krishna waters.

However, these proposals have their own challenges as the irrigation projects are currently filled to the brim on Krishna projects. The very feasibility of adopting such an approach for projects on Krishna such as Nagarjunasagar appears to be challenging as removing water for an extended period to facilitate dredging could result in significant agricultural impacts, and potentially involve inter-state disputes.

Keeping such challenges in mind, the government is currently focused on designing a comprehensive policy, sources added.