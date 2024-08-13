With exclusive police station, HYDRAA gets more teeth to take on encroachers

HYDRAA may be divided into 3 zones, with ample personnel

“HYDRAA would likely be divided into three zones. We will request the state government to sanction at least 3,500 personnel. HYDRAA will expand to 2500 sq km from 2,000 sq km. The state government has allocated `200 crore for HYDRAA in the Budget for its management,” Ranganath said.

“There are 185 lakes within GHMC limits and 400 lakes within ORR limits. Our main objective is to protect the water bodies from getting encroached and free them from the clutches of land sharks,” he said.

Ranganath said that nearly 60% of the lakes and tanks have been encroached as per a National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) survey. Of the remaining lakes, the extent of encroachment of some is around 80%,, he said. “We want to protect them at all cost; constructions in the FTL and buffer zones of these water bodies would be demolished. We won’t spare anyone; action would be taken against constructed buildings in the prohibited areas of the lakes in a phased manner. The agency is taking steps to ensure that there are no future encroachments in the city,” Ranganath said.

Regarding the demolition of illegal structures in Chandanagar, he said that GHMC gave permission for construction in FTL in May 2023. The Irrigation department filed a complaint against the permission given for building in the buffer zone. “The builder even obtained an Occupancy Certificate without the building being complete. Action will be taken against the officials who gave permission in gross violation of rules. HYDRAA will not spare these illegal encroachments. HYDRAA is already seeking cancellation of the building and layout permissions given in the FTL,” Ranganath said.