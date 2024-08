HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections in as many as 10 government-run hostels of residential ST, SC, and BC educational institutions across several districts on Tuesday, including one in Hyderabad, in the wake of the death of two students at the Peddapur Gurukul Residential School in Jagtial district on July 26 and August 9.

Officials said several irregularities were found, including misappropriation of funds.

The checks were conducted to examine the food quality and quantity, sanitation conditions, strength of students, and maintenance of records by the management. The ACB teams were assisted by officials from the legal metrology, sanitation, food and audit departments.

Several irregularities in providing basic amenities to the students were found in the hostels, particularly the presence of an excessive number of students and the absence of wardens, who are supposed to stay in the hostels. The ACB officials found out that the wardens turn up only a few times in the entire month.