Telangana CM Revanth to lay stone for new Cognizant campus

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for Cognizant new campus in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The global IT giant unveiled its expansion plans soon after its representatives met the chief minister in New York recently. The new facility to be set up in one million sq ft is expected to create an additional 15,000 new jobs.

The new campus will focus on various advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Cognizant had launched its operations in Hyderabad in 2002. Presently about 57,000 employees are working for Cognizant at its five campuses located in the IT corridor in the city. It is known to be the second largest employer in the IT sector in Telangana. In the past two years, Cognizant has given jobs to 7,500 youths from 34 different educational institutions in the state.

The company recorded software exports worth Rs 7,725 crore from the state in 2023-24 financial year. In the last five years, under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, it has contributed Rs 22.5 crore for various social welfare activities in the state.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and CEO of Cognizant S Ravi Kumar will also take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony.