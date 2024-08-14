Telangana Deputy CM promises action after student deaths at Peddapur Gurukul

JAGTIAL: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who visited Peddapur Gurukul Residential school in Metpally mandal on Tuesday along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, said an inquiry would be ordered after receiving the postmortem report of the two students who died in a span of 15 days.

Vikramarka, who interacted with the parents of the two deceased students Ghana Aditya and Anirudh said that the government would provide them ex gratia and employment in Gurukul Society on outsourcing based on their educational qualifications.

He said Rs 50 lakh has been released by the government for the construction of toilets and creation of other facilities in the gurukul. A sum of Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated in the state Budget for the construction of residential school buildings in the state, he said.

The deputy CM said that clear instructions had been given at the recent collectors conference for submission of proposals for required funds for the construction of buildings for the residential schools. The collectors were asked to identify land for their construction. He asked district collector B Satya Prasad to sanction Rs 5 lakh under the Indiramma Housing scheme if the affected families do not have homes of their own.

He said funds would be released without any delay once the government receives proposals for the construction of pucca buildings, dormitory, dining halls in accordance with the strength of students for residential schools.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also seized of the issue though he is abroad at present, Vikramarka said.