Two sub-registrars suspended for illegalities in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: The Stamps and Registration Commissioner has suspended two sub-registrars in Sangareddy district after an investigation confirmed their involvement in the illegal registration of government and disputed lands.

After receiving complaints of large-scale irregularities at the sub-registrar offices in the district, the ACB sent a special team to conduct inspections at the sub-registrar’s office on August 1. The complaints said that during the transfer of sub-registrars, several registrations of government lands were carried out illegally with the full support of local officials.

The sub-registrar offices for Patancheru and Sangareddy are currently operating from the district registrar office in Sangareddy due to the lack of a dedicated building in Patancheru. An ACB team conducted searches at the Sangareddy office from 6 pm on August 1 until 7 am the following morning.

During the raid, an office employee reportedly threw Rs 1 lakh out of a window, which was seized by the officials, leading to a thorough investigation that revealed that government-assigned lands and lands listed as prohibited in the Dharani portal had been registered against regulations.

In its report to the Stamps and Registration department, the ACB said that Patancheru sub-registrar Hanmanth Rao and Sangareddy sub-registrar Sher Ali were involved in these illegal activities. Based on the report, the Commissioner issued orders on Monday evening suspending the two officials.

ACB officials also seized around 60 suspicious documents during the raids. It has been noted that one of the suspended sub-registrars was recently transferred to Ghatkesar, while the other was moved to Vikarabad.