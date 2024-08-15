Telangana constable only cop in country to get President's Gallantry Medal

HYDERABAD: Head constable Chaduvu Yadaiah from Telangana is the only police officer in the country chosen for the President’s Medal for Gallantry this year’s Independence Day.

Yadaiah, currently serving at Madhapur CCS, was conferred the award for showing rare gallantry in a case of robbery in 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

On July 25, 2022, a 72-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by two motorcycle-borne thieves. Yadaiah and his team quickly traced the location of the offenders, Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli (21) and Rahul (19), and went to apprehend them.

However, they viciously attacked him with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him. “Despite severe injuries, he managed to catch and hold onto them resulting in their apprehension. He was hospitalised for 17 days,” the MHA said.

Following the announcement of the prestigious award, Telangana DGP and other senior officials congratulated Yadaiah for being the sole recipient of the highest honour in the country this year.

Avinash chosen for Medal for Distinguished Service

Meanwhile, 21 policemen from Telangana were conferred medals on the occasion of Independence Day. While seven have been awarded a Medal for Gallantry, two have been named for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and 11 for Medals for Meritorious Services.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt is chosen for Medal for Gallantry along with Reserve Inspector Mora Kumar, Reserve SI Shanigarapu Santhosh, junior commando/constables Amili Suresh, Velmula Vamshi, Kampati Upender and Payam Ramesh. Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain and DCP Katakam Muralidhar will be awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Commissioner of Police Aviansh Mohanty along with ten police officers has been conferred the Medal for Meritorious Services.