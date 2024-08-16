70 of the 89 tanks in Sangareddy, Narsapur, Patancheru grabbed in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Even as action taken by HYDRAA has drawn attention to encroachment of public property and water bodies, a whopping 70 of the 89 tanks in Sangareddy, Narsapur and Patancheru constituencies have been encroached, according to officials.

Officials confirmed on condition of anonymity that in Ameenpur village of Patancheru, nearly all tanks and flood canals have been encroached upon. They said that one particular tank has vanished altogether while the Shetty Kunta, which was originally spread across 54 acres, is now just 45 acres. Similarly, the 441-acre Pedda Cheruvu has lost 12 acres to illegal structures. The entire 6.11 acre Upparivani Kunta has been encroached.

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, who inspected the area recently, said that the illegal structures would be removed while warning of strict action against officials whose negligence allowed these encroachments.

Sources said that encroachments have been going on unchecked due to collusion between Irrigation and Revenue authorities, as seen by the lowering of Full Tank Level (FTL) of some water bodies and the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for construction.

Land prices in the region, driven by industrial growth and new residential developments, range from Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore per acre. This has led to people with political influence encroaching on lands, converting them into plots and selling them. This has left middle-class buyers, who unknowingly purchased these plots, anxious.