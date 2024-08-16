Telangana govt appoints Anand Mahindra as Skill university chairman

HYDERABAD: The state government has issued a gazette notification, confirming the appointment of Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, as the chairman of the Board of Governors of Young India Skill University.

The government also appointed Srinivas C Raju, better known as Srini Raju, a prominent industrialist and educationalist, as a member of the board who is designated to act as co-chairman of the university.

During his recent visit to the US, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced that Anand Mahindra would be appointed the chairman of the Skill University. As per the gazette notification, Anand Mahindra and Srini Raju would serve as chairman and co-chairman of the varsity, respectively, for a period of one year.

Before leaving for the US, the chief minister had met Anand Mahindra in Hyderabad and asked him to agree to take up the position.

The state government has enacted the Young India Skills University, Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2024, which officially came into force on August 14.

Under the provisions of the Act, the state government deemed it necessary to appoint a chairperson and members of the Board of Governors to lead the University.

To formalise these appointments, a notification was issued in the Telangana Gazette on August 14.