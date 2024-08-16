World Bank to aid state development: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Disclosing that the World Bank is set to extend financial assistance to the state for its development initiatives, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that his government would not make the mistake of securing loans at high interest rates like the previous BRS administration.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Golconda Fort where the official Independence Day celebrations were held, the chief minister said: “Our government is committed to ensuring that we do not burden the people with high-interest debts, unlike the previous administration.”

He said that the discussions with World Bank representatives were positive, and the government has secured their support at favourable interest rates. Revanth accused the previous government of financial indiscipline which resulted in a significant increase in the state’s debt. “At the time of Telangana’s formation, the state’s debt stood at Rs 75,577 crore. By December last year, it had shot up to Rs 7 lakh crore,” the CM said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Congress-led state government in the last nine months, he said that women in Telangana have saved Rs 2,619 crore through the free bus travel scheme. “Our government has spent Rs 242 crore for the LPG subsidy scheme, benefiting over 85 lakh households while 47.13 lakh families are availing the Gruha Jyothi scheme,” Revanth said.