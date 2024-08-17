KTR offers to quit politics if Telangana government proves it waived all farmer's loans

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he would quit politics if the state government proves that it has waived crop loans of all eligible farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao asked farmers to file cheating cases against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for hoodwinking them on farm loan waiver.

Stating that he is ready to visit any place, including the Kodangal Assembly segment that is being represented by the CM, he asked the government to prove that it waived crop loans of all the farmers as promised by the Congress.

He said that the BRS would expose “the hollowness of the government” across the state.

“The people of Telangana will kick the CM like a football if he meets them without security as the government waived only half of the crop loans. The crop loan waiver became the biggest joke of the century and the biggest fraud of the Independent India,” he said.

“The CM announced, in the past, announced that the crop loan waiver requires Rs 40,000 crore. Later, that figure was reduced by CM himself to Rs 31,000 crore,” he alleged.