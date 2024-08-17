KTR offers to quit politics if Telangana government proves it waived all farmer's loans

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he would quit politics if the state government proves that it has waived crop loans of all eligible farmers.
Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao asked farmers to file cheating cases against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for hoodwinking them on farm loan waiver.
Stating that he is ready to visit any place, including the Kodangal Assembly segment that is being represented by the CM, he asked the government to prove that it waived crop loans of all the farmers as promised by the Congress.
He said that the BRS would expose “the hollowness of the government” across the state.
“The people of Telangana will kick the CM like a football if he meets them without security as the government waived only half of the crop loans. The crop loan waiver became the biggest joke of the century and the biggest fraud of the Independent India,” he said.
“The CM announced, in the past, announced that the crop loan waiver requires Rs 40,000 crore. Later, that figure was reduced by CM himself to Rs 31,000 crore,” he alleged.
Recalling that the BRS government waived Rs 17,000 crore crop loans in the first phase, he wondered: “How is Rs 17,000 crore funds sufficient for waiving crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.”
“This government waived loans to the tune of only Rs 17,934 crore crore,” he claimed.
Speaking specifically about Mahbubnagar district, Rama Rao said: “There are around 1.72 lakh eligible farmers in Mahbubnagar district. But the government waived loans of only 71,000 farmers.”
“In Khammam district, crop loans were waived for 1.16 lakh farmers as against a total of 3,73,157 eligible beneficiaries,” he said and wondered “why the government failed to provide financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme”.
“The Congress government hoodwinked all sections, including the unemployed youth, women, the elderly and auto-rickshaw drivers,” he added.