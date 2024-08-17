Telangana Congress workers stage protest over KTR’s remarks against women

HYDERABAD: Condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made against the women travelling the TSRTC buses by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Congress workers staged protests across the state on Friday. They also burnt effigies of the BRS leader at some places.

The Congress workers demanded that Rama Rao tender an unconditional apology to the women of Telangana.

Responding to Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya asking “what’s wrong in passengers doing daily chores during their journey”, Rama Rao on Thursday said: “Free bus service was not started for this. We will not say that stitching of clothes is wrong in buses. If necessary start one bus for each person. The entire family can travel in RTC buses and if necessary they can perform break dances and record dances.”

Finding his statements offensive, the Congress called for statewide protests on Friday.

Responding to the protest call, scores of Congress workers, particularly women, staged protests across the state.

During one such protest in Suryapet, party leader G Shirisha alleged that Rama Rao has been making lewd comments against women. “KTR made similar offensive comments during Assembly elections too,” she added.

Congress MLA C Parnika Reddy also strongly condemned Rama Rao’s statement.