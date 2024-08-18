Just a matter of time before CM Revanth Reddy joins BJP: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday sought to turn the tables on the Congress by saying that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with a group of his followers would soon join the BJP.

In an informal interaction with media persons here, the former minister alleged that Revanth was afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had even told his confidants that his next political move would be to move closer to the BJP.

The BRS leader claimed: “Revanth has told the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he was born in the BJP and would end his political journey in the BJP along with his team.” Rama Rao was responding to Revanth predicting that the BRS would merge in the BJP sooner than later.

The BRS working president also criticised the Congress regime, accusing it of not implementing crop loan waiver to all eligible farmers as promised. He said that Revanth shrunk the size of the amount payable under loan waiver to just Rs 17,000 crore as against the initial estimate of Rs 40,000 crore. “At the Cabinet meeting, the government reduced it to Rs 31,000 crore, allocated Rs 27,000 crore in the Budget and finally disbursed only Rs 17,000 crore, benefiting only 22 lakh farmers,” Rama Rao said.

He stated that the BRS will compile data about the eligible farmers who did not get loan waiver and submit it to the collectors of the districts concerned and then to the government. If the government does not pay up, the BRS would take up agitation across the state. Rama Rao also said that the BRS will begin collecting data from the chief minister’s constituency of Kodangal and then move to the remaining constituencies. If justice is not served, the party will initiate direct action, he said.