Our critics too are welcome to invest in Telangana: Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Rejecting claims of favouritism regarding an investment proposal by SwachhBio, a company owned by the brother of the chief minister, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday said that the allegations were nothing but a misinformation campaign against the recently announced bioethanol project.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, Sridhar Babu said: “SwachhBio may be a newly incorporated entity, but it has partnered with Suganit Renewables and holds eight patents in the bioethanol production cycle, including advanced 2G ethanol technology. The company has sufficient resources and plans to establish multiple units across Telangana. The MoU signed is a standard agreement, and no special concessions, including land or incentives, have been provided by the government.”

He stressed the importance of fostering investment in the state while urging the critics of the government to refrain from levelling baseless allegations. “Everyone should contribute to the growth and prosperity of Telangana. The government is open to investments from all quarters, including those from relatives of our critics,” Sridhar Babu said.

He also disclosed details about the proposed new industrial policy as well as a policy for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). “A special cell would be established to monitor and follow up on investments agreed upon by various companies. We are committed to continuously attracting investments to Telangana,” the minister said.