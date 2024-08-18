Siddipet tense as Congress, BRS activists face off

SIDDIPET: The war of words between the Congress and BRS over the crop loan waiver took a serious turn in Siddipet town with activists of the grand old party resorting to vandalism in the office of former minister T Harish Rao late on Friday.

A tense atmosphere continued to prevail in the town on Saturday following face-offs between supporters of the two parties. It all began late on Friday after Congress activists erected a flexi in the town questioning the whereabouts of local MLA T Harish Rao who had announced that he would resign if the loans of farmers were waived as promised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Congress activists then proceeded to march to the MLA’s camp office, demanding Harish Rao’s resignation. The activists reportedly broke the lock of the main gate, entered the premises and tore down posters of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao.

Soon, BRS activists began gathering at the spot. They resorted to a protest near the camp office.

BRS supporters also tore down the flexi targeting Harish Rao. This led to further confrontations as Congress workers arrived at the scene, resulting in a heated exchange.

Fortunately, the police intervened before the situation deteriorated, detaining members from both groups and dispersing the crowd. However, tension persisted as BRS activists converged at the MLA’s camp office, donning black badges and taking out a protest march to the old bus stand. This led to the traffic coming to a standstill for nearly an hour in the area.

The tension spilled over to Saturday, with Congress workers attempting to lay siege to the MLA’s camp office, forcing the police to step in. Throughout the day, BRS and Congress activists engaged in a series of confrontations, tearing down each other’s flexies across the town.

BRS leaders later submitted petitions to the Siddipet police commissioner and the district collector, demanding action against those involved in the attack on the MLA’s camp office.

Police pickets were deployed throughout Siddipet to maintain order and prevent further violence.