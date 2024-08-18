Telangana to set up sports varsity in tie-up with S Korea’s National Sports University

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to establish Young India Sports (YISU) University in the state, along with the Young India Skill University, in partnership with the Korea National Sports University (KNSU).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a post on X, addressing Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, said that he held detailed discussion for a partnership between Korean National Sports University (KNSU) and YISU during his visit to South Korea. He said that KNSU had, in principle, agreed to partner with Telangana in establishing a sports university in Hyderabad.

He further said that during the last 72 hours, the government had frozen the 200-acre campus in Hakimpet, besides harnessing all the existing stadiums and facilities, which the government will upgrade to Olympics-grade quality and specifications.

The tweet was in response to Anand Mahindra’s comments on the Olympics medals to India. The CM said: “Your words, the core emotions of love for our country and belief in the immense potential of Indian youth, resonate deeply with me. I was waiting to share this privately but am choosing to share it here because it would be something the youth of India are keenly wanting to know. I also had this deep angst about the gap between potential and performance for a long while now. Along with the Young India Skills University (YISU), I have been working on the concept of “Young India Sports University” for Telangana for a while.”

He stated that he had felicitated South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon, who won three gold medals in the recently concluded Paris Olympics, during his trip to Seoul.

He said: “I also interacted with several other champions and coaches at the campus. I invite you to help us create an infrastructure to turn around the performance for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. I want to ensure Telangana harnesses the potential of youth from not only our state, but also the country, to give India the gift of several medals. Together, let us do it for Telangana, our youth, and India.”