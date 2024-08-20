Desilting of projects to be taken up on war footing in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee on desilting and sedimentation management of irrigation projects directed the officials to take up the desiltation process on war footing.

The sub-committee has also decided to constitute two panels -- one a high power committee consisting of external experts from the other departments like TGMDC, Pollution Control Board and fisheries and the other a technical committee comprising hydrology, dam safety and design experts.

On Monday, the sub-committee met under chairmanship of Irrigation Minister Uttama Kumar Reddy.

The meeting discussed the desiltation process, methodology followed by other states, quantification of silt using satellite images, Bathymetric study, methodology involved in segregation of sand and silt, tendering process, revenue generation model to be adopted ensuring safety and environmental compliance and responsibility of Irrigation department and contractors.

The committee noted that with this process, capacity of the reservoirs will be increased and generating revenue to the government with no expenditure.