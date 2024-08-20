Telangana intellectuals write to Rahul, opposing government’s decision

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, intellectuals from different sections of Telangana society expressed their opposition to the Congress government’s decision to install Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat, a place meant for Telangana Talli.

Prof Haragopal, Tankasala Ashok, Allam Narayana, Goreti Venkanna, Mallepally Laxmaiah, Nandini Sidda Reddy and several others strongly opposed the Telangana government’s decision to to install a statue of Rajiv Gandhi, instead of the statue of Telangana Talli, in front of the Secretariat building complex.

Telangana Talli represents the culture, heritage and pride of the Telangana people. Replacing her statue is not merely an act of removing a monument but an attempt to erase the identity and indomitable spirit of the Telangana people, who fought for statehood through countless sacrifices, they said in their letter.

“Telangana Talli has symbolised our language, traditions and the collective memory of our struggles for self-respect and autonomy. It is through her that we celebrate our victories, honour our sacrifices and inspire future generations to uphold our values,” they added.

Emotional significance

Even during the Telangana Armed Struggle, noted poets like Dasarathi and Ravella Venkatarama Rao composed poems and songs eulogising the concept of Telangana Talli. This concept, once ridiculed and neglected during the time of united Andhra Pradesh, was revived during the second phase of the statehood agitation for Telangana, they recalled. The proposal to install a statue of Rajiv Gandhi, a leader who, while respected in many spheres, does not carry the same cultural and emotional significance for the Telugu people, they said.

They urged the government to reconsider its decision as it is unacceptable to the people. “We believe that respecting the sentiments of the people and preserving our cultural symbols is essential in maintaining the dignity and unity of our society,” they added.