Four designs shortlisted for new Telangana HC complex

HYDERABAD: The judges committee has reportedly shortlisted four out of nine designs submitted by Roads & Buildings department officials and a private architect consultancy firm for the construction of the new Telangana High Court complex.

According to sources, these four designs will now be sent to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, after which the Chief Justice of the High Court and the CM will finalise a design. The government has allotted 100 acres of land in Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district for construction of the new High Court complex.

Apart from the court building, the complex will have a total of 40 structures, including residential buildings for judges, State Bar Council, High Court Bar Association, an auditorium, Legal Services Authority, filing sections, record rooms, parking slots and other facilities.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 19 architect firms have come forward to provide construction designs for the new HC building.

After the foundation stone was laid for the new complex, the High Court Building Committee has selected one company, which prepared the designs and presented them to the committee.

After finalising the design, the government would invite tenders for construction of the complex.

It may be recalled that the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe laid the foundation stone for new HC complex on May 27.

The authorities are planning to complete the construction in 18 months.

The sanctioned strength of judges for the Telangana High Court is 42. The government is expecting that this number may increase in future and hence building the new complex keeping the future needs in mind.