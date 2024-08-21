One dead as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, other districts

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several districts in the state on Tuesday morning inundating low-lying areas. Many areas in the city received over 100 mm rainfall in a short span of time in the morning, with Saroornagar recording 132.3 mm. The city witnessed another spell of rain in the afternoon and intense downpours in the evening leading to traffic jams as several roads were flooded.
The body of a person who was suspected to have been washed away in floodwater was found at Parsigutta as rains pounded Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as Vijay, was washed away while he was crossing the road in the morning.
Heavy rains, which began around 3 am, continued for two to three hours in many parts of the twin cities and outskirts of Hyderabad. Water-logging on several roads disrupted the movement of traffic while authorities declared a holiday for educational institutions in Hyderabad.
A man riding a two-wheeler was seen being washed away in Ramnagar area in Musheerabad constituency before being rescued by locals.
Above 100 mm rain lashes several areas in Hyd
Several areas like Ameerpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Nampally, Basheerbagh, Hyderguda, Himayatnagar, Abids, Balkampet, Quthbullapur, Balanagar, Serilingamaplly, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram, Jagadgirigutta, Suraram, Kompally, Pet Basheerabad, Jeedimetla and parts of Old City received torrential rain. Saroornagar recorded 132.3 mm rainfall, Khairatabad 126.8 mm, Uppal 125 mm, Rajendranagar 122.8 mm and L B Nagar 122 mm by 8.30 am on Tuesday. Marredpally, Bahadurpura, Golconda, Nampally, Charminar and Mallapur also reported rainfall exceeding 100 mm.
According to the daily weather report of the TGDPS, very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet. Heavy rainfall occurred at many places in Hyderabad, a few places in Medchal Malkajgiri, Wanaparthy and at isolated places in Hanamkonda, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Siddipet districts. Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri received the highest rainfall of 17 cm, followed by Maddur (14 cm) in Narayanpet district.
Several areas in the city and the districts received moderate to rainfall on Tuesday afternoon and evening as well. According to TGDPS, the highest rainfall recorded between 8.30 am and midnight on Tuesday was at Chegunta and Shankarampet in Medak (79.8 mm), followed by Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (75.8 mm). The city witnessed heavy rains again in the evening. Khairatabad recorded 60.3 mm rainfall followed by Ameerpet (55 mm) and Balanagar (51.3 mm) between 8.30 am and midnight on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and the neighbourhood for Wednesday and Thursday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph are likely to occur in the city. The IMD said that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts till 8.30 am on August 21.