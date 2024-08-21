One dead as heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, other districts

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and several districts in the state on Tuesday morning inundating low-lying areas. Many areas in the city received over 100 mm rainfall in a short span of time in the morning, with Saroornagar recording 132.3 mm. The city witnessed another spell of rain in the afternoon and intense downpours in the evening leading to traffic jams as several roads were flooded.

The body of a person who was suspected to have been washed away in floodwater was found at Parsigutta as rains pounded Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Tuesday morning. The victim, identified as Vijay, was washed away while he was crossing the road in the morning.

Heavy rains, which began around 3 am, continued for two to three hours in many parts of the twin cities and outskirts of Hyderabad. Water-logging on several roads disrupted the movement of traffic while authorities declared a holiday for educational institutions in Hyderabad.

A man riding a two-wheeler was seen being washed away in Ramnagar area in Musheerabad constituency before being rescued by locals.